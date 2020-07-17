Yankton restaurant to host celebration to show appreciation for local law enforcement agencies

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND restaurant is inviting the community to come together to show appreciation for local law enforcement agencies.

By this weekend, you can expect this parking lot to be filled with more than just cars.

“We are having a ‘Stronger Together Parking Lot Party,’ celebrating the relationship between our community and our law enforcement agencies, the Yankton Police Department, Yankton Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, and GF&P,” co-owner RB Burgers and Beers and River Rock Event Center, Kevin Opsahl said.

The people behind this idea are Kevin and Courtney Opsahl. As the owners of RB Burgers and Beers and River Rock Event Center, the couple wanted to find a way to show that the Yankton community supports its local law enforcement.

“We wanted to do something positive and we wanted to show the community is stronger together and that we do support our local law enforcement,” co-owner RB Burgers and Beers and River Rock Event Center, Courtney Opsahl said.

Detective Joe Erickson with the Yankton Police Department says doing community events like this can build stronger relationships between the community and law enforcement.

“It’s important to do events like this just to show people as a community we are a team, we all need to work together regardless of our role,” Yankton Police Department, Detective Joe Erickson said. “I think it’s going to be a good time just to spend time together, not just so much to say hey it’s cops and citizens but hey it’s we are all Yankton and we are all doing this together and I’m really looking forward to it.”

As part of the celebration on Sunday, this parking lot will be filled with a dunk tank, bounce house, and free hot dogs and hamburgers.

“What I like is the fact that it’s going to bring the departments together along with the general public and they can visit and talk and just be people and talk about whatever they feel is important,” Kevin Opsahl said.

The event is this Sunday from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. Opsahl says they’re having it in the parking lot to help with social distancing.