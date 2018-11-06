Local News

Yankton Police Searching For Missing Woman

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:34 AM CST

YANKTON, S.D. - Authorities in Yankton are looking for a missing woman. 

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for information about 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff. She was last seen between 9 and 10 p.m. on Sunday at 439th Ave. and 300th St. in Utica. 

Hunhoff had faded blue jeans and a purple coat. She didn't return home in Yankton and did not show up for work on Monday morning. 

Anyone with information should contact the Yankton County Sheriff's Office at (605) 668-3567 or call 911. 

 

