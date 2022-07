YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s helping locating a missing woman.

50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton.

Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Stephanie Baysinger

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 605-668-5210.