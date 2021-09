YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Devon Blake who was last seen on September 4th.

Blake is 5′ and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Wendy’s hat, and Wendy’s shirt.

Anyone with information on Devon’s whereabouts are asked to call Yankton police at 605-668-5210.