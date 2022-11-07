YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton.

Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime.

Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female. The investigation into what happened was declared a homicide.

Harrison is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no current threat to the public. The investigation is being conducted by the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton County Sheriff’s office, and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.