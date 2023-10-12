YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year-old Yankton man was sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

On March 23, 2023, Ricky L. German used a weapon to hold two people against their will in Yankton while law enforcement attempted to conduct a lawful search of his residence. The incident led to a standoff with law enforcement which ended with no injuries.

“This was a violent act which threatened the safety of the hostages and law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This sentence brings justice to all the people victimized by this defendant.”

German, was sentenced Tuesday, October 10, 2023. As part of a plea bargain, he was sentenced as a habitual offender on the aggravated assault charge which increased the maximum sentence from 15 years to 25 years in prison.

German is also scheduled to be sentenced later this month in Charles Mix County for possession and intent to distribute meth. He could get the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for this offence since this is his second conviction for that same crime.