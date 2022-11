PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man will spend over a decade behind bars for sending and receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the incidents happened in January 2021.

30-year-old Dylan Steffen used the social media site KIK to share and receive pictures and videos of child porn. Some of the images included children under the age of 12.

Steffen was sentenced to 15-years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.