Yankton man identified as motorcyclist who died in crash

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Yankton last week.

The South Dakota State Patrol says 55-year-old James Schirmacher of Yankton died last Thursday when a car driven by a 16-year-old girl collided with his motorcycle.

The patrol says the 16-year-old driver was westbound on state Highway 50 when she attempted a left-hand turn and collided with the eastbound motorcycle.

Schirmacher was not wearing a helmet. Charges against the girl are pending.