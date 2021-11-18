Yankton man facing new child pornography charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A registered sex offender is facing new charges tonight.

29-year-old Dylan Steffen from Yankton was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month. He is charged with two counts of receiving and distributing child pornography. Authorities say the crimes happened in January and March of 2021.

At the time Steffen was on parole for solicitation of a minor in 2014. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence but was ordered to serve out that time in September after violating his parole several times.

A trial date has not been set yet in the child porn case.