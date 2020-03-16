1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Bridgewater-Emery School District Brookings School District Canistota School District Celebrate Community Church Colome School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Ellsworth, MN Estelline School District Faith School District Hills-Beaver Creek Life Church Marion Montrose Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District SD Department of Labor and Regulation Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools Tracy Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Vermillion Watertown School District West Lyon Community

Yankton man arrested in fatal stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Yankton man is waking up behind bars Monday morning, accused of stabbing someone in northeast Sioux Falls

On Sunday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the 5800 block of North Gold Nugget Avenue for a stabbing. The stabbing victim was discovered dead. 

Josephdeng Mamot faces first degree murder and second degree murder charges.

Police say they will share more details at Monday’s briefing at 10:30 a.m. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss