Yankton man arrested in fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Yankton man is waking up behind bars Monday morning, accused of stabbing someone in northeast Sioux Falls

On Sunday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the 5800 block of North Gold Nugget Avenue for a stabbing. The stabbing victim was discovered dead.

Josephdeng Mamot faces first degree murder and second degree murder charges.

Police say they will share more details at Monday’s briefing at 10:30 a.m. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.