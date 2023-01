SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man accused of making child pornography is entering a guilty plea.

Court documents say 43-year-old Jason Sejnoha admits to using a hidden camera to record child pornography. The crimes happened in May, June and July of 2021 with 4 victims under 18 years old.

Sejnoha is set to be sentenced on February 6.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.