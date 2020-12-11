Yankton joins list of S.D. cities with a mask mandate

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Yankton is the latest city to join the list of mask mandates in South Dakota. The city commission adopted the ordinance Wednesday night.

Restaurants across the country are working hard to keep customers safe. Willa B’s Bistro and Emporium in Yankton is no exception.

“Just trying to keep everybody healthy. My staff, we all wear masks, gloves when we deliver food to anybody. Those kinds of measures, but yeah, we’ve been following the CDC since like the minute it came out,” Erica Kostal, owner and head chef of Willa B’s said.

Erica Kostal, the owner and head chef of Willa B’s, believes business will go on as normal despite the mask mandate.

“You know, people are just going to have to get used to it and it is what it is. I mean, put the mask on. Just do it and keep everybody safe,” Kostal said.

The city ordinance requires face coverings in all indoor public locations where six feet of social distancing cannot be practiced. There is no fine or penalty for not complying.

“It is a big decision and there are a lot of different opinions about that. We’ve seen that play out across the country and across our state as well about the different things to take into consideration. I would say it wasn’t a decision that was reached lightly, certainly, and it wasn’t a unanimous decision,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said.

Leon says masking up is just one piece of the puzzle.

“There’s other things we can do, including social distancing, the good hygiene, all the things we’ve heard, but also encourage them to be compassionate and understanding. There’s a lot of things going on and a lot of people are under a lot of mental stress, anxiety, fear even and we have a health care network to support, and we have families to support, schools to support and each other to support. So, my reminder would be, let’s not lose sight of who we are as Yanktonians and how strong our community is,” Leon said.

The mask mandate goes into effect tomorrow and will last until March 1st unless otherwise suspended by the Yankton City Commission.