YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton inmate has been placed on escape status after not returning to the Yankton Community Work Center after a work release shift on Wednesday.

Authorities are looking for Arvis Lewis, 33, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound Native American man. Lewis is serving a 9-year, 1-month and 20-day sentence for possession of controlled substance from Roberts County.

Contact authorities if you have any information about Lewis.