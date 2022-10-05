YANKTON, S.D (KELO)– Yankton is home to the largest archery center in the world. All the more reason to host a big tournament this week.

Archers from all around the world are in Yankton, South Dakota for a week long archery tournament event, and they are going to do their best to hit the bullseye.

This year’s World Archery Field Championship hosts 316 of the best archers in the world from over 40 countries.

“We know what we are here to do, here to shoot arrows and we’ve put in a lot of practice for it so we should be prepared,” said Jack Chambers-Mclean, Australia.

36 archers from all over the United States are also in attendance.

“It’s a good moment of pride. It’s the first time I’ve gotten to say that I’ve shot in an international competition, so it’s just fun,” said Brianna Laux, Michigan.

Today and yesterday the archers competed in the qualification round…

“They shoot two days out here at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area which are what we call roaming ranges. They are all different distances and all different angles, it goes through the trees and hills here very much like a golf course would be,” said Bruce Cull, President of the NAFAAF.

By the end of the week long event, the top four archers in each of the five divisions will then face off for the top spot.

“If I won I would be a field world champion so that would be great,” said Madanina Amaistroaie, Romania.

The tournament will come to a head this Saturday and Sunday at the Easton Yankton Archery Center.