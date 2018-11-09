Yankton High School Student Arrested For Alleged Threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - Yankton police have arrested a high school student who allegedly made a threat against the school.



Buildings in the school district were put on lockdown Thursday morning following the threat. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says it involved an online post about a shooting at school.



Police detained the student off campus and arrested the student for allegedly making a terroristic threat. It wasn't immediately clear how old the student was.

