Yankton High School Student Arrested For Alleged Threat

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 08:01 AM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 08:01 AM CST

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - Yankton police have arrested a high school student who allegedly made a threat against the school.
    
Buildings in the school district were put on lockdown Thursday morning following the threat. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says it involved an online post about a shooting at school.
    
Police detained the student off campus and arrested the student for allegedly making a terroristic threat. It wasn't immediately clear how old the student was.
 

