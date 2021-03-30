Yankton High School creates movie version of the musical ‘On Dragonfly Wings’

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Each year Yankton High School students perform a musical. However this year, that will look a little different due to COVID-19.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the cast and crew of ‘On Dragonfly Wings.’

COVID-19 has forced them to make adjustments to keep everyone safe. Instead of practicing to perform in front of a live audience, they’re putting together a movie version of the musical.

“What we’ve been doing is, we practice out here singing and dancing, we do practice a little bit in the digital media room, that’s mainly where we do our filming in front of a green screen,” student, cast member, Sara Carr said.

That’s not all. Students are also creating their own stop motion animation sequences.

“For a fast pace you would move it like a half-inch, and that’s if it was going fast, so things at a normal pace you move very little and then you have to take a picture and then make tallies so that we know how many pictures we’ve taken,” student, stop motion, Vada Novak said.

“One second of stop motion takes 15 pictures so for one of our scenes I think we had 160 and 190 for another,” student director, stop motion, Lily Lawrence said.

That will then be blended together with the recordings in front of the green screen.

“We want to try to mix the two a little bit to give it continuity and add color, we want to make a fantasy look out of it,” editor, teacher, Todd Carr said.

“The idea is that it should feel like a storybook, you are turning the pages and the characters are coming to life,” teacher, Amy Miner said.

Once complete, it will be posted to the school’s website.

While they admit it’s a lot of work, it’s worth it to be able to create something that people of all ages will be able to enjoy.

“Everyone has worked so hard and I’m so proud of us and I’m just so thankful that even though we don’t get all the practices and performances we still have it all,” Sara Carr said.

You will be able to view the performance starting on April 16th.