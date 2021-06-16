Yankton firefighters determine propane tank cause of house fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton believe a gas leak from a propane tank caused a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were called to a home in the 500 block of East 13th Street, near Beadle Elementary School, for reports of a fire.
Those first on scene found heavy fire in the back of the home, extending into the attic. Firefighters also found a propane tank feeding the fire, officials say. A downed power line was also arcing near the home.
The fire department says the fire was caused by a leaking fitting between the propane tank and grill.
No injuries were reported.