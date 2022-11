YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton.

Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday.

The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook page. In them, you can see smoke coming from a garage behind a home.

The cause is under investigation, but the department suspects it is electrical in nature.