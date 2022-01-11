Yankton family safe after Monday night house fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton are investigating the cause of a house fire Tuesday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews were called to a home near the Yankton Middle School just after 10 p.m. Monday.

As crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from an upper level of the home. The department says they worked on extinguishing the fire for three hours.

Officials say thanks to the home’s working smoke detectors, the family was able to get out safely.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical, but they are still investigating.