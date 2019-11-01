Yankton escapee caught with stolen handgun, faces new charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An escapee from Yankton is back behind bars facing new charges. Sioux Falls Police say they caught Jacob Abdo with a stolen gun.

Officers found him Thursday while investigating a theft on the west side of town.

“During the course of that they ended up checking, had some information that he was inside that home. They found the escapee hiding in a bedroom closet and he had that stolen handgun in his pocket,” Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Police say the gun was stolen from an unlocked car earlier this month. Abdo had been on the run since June. He was originally serving time for a stolen car.