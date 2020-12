YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton is the latest South Dakota community to enact a mask mandate.

Yankton City Commission held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the second reading of a mask ordinance.

The board voted 7-2 in favor of passing the mandate. You can watch the full 2+ hour meeting online on the city’s YouTube page.

It will go into effect on Friday and includes no civil or criminal penalties for non-compliance.

It is scheduled through March 1, 2021, unless extended or suspended early.