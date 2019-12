YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Disaster Recovery Center in Yankton will close this Saturday at 6 p.m. It was set up earlier this year to help people affected by the September storms and flooding.

Visits to the center have slowed down, which lead to the closing. But if you still need help you can, you can visit FEMA’s Disaster Assistance website.

The Disaster recovery centers in Madison, Mitchell and Sioux Falls will remain open.