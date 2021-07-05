Yankton department busy with weekend fires

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Around 2 p.m. Saturday crews with the Yankton Fire Department were called to the area of 444th Avenue and Jim River Road for reports of a fire.

Crews arrived on scene and put the fire out. The department says fireworks were determined as the cause because of wrappers found at the scene.

The Saturday fire was just one of several the firefighters responded to over the weekend, according to the fire department’s Facebook page. From the evening of July 3 through the early morning of July 4, firefighters responded to these fires:

Responded to the area of Ridgeview Drive at about 5:49 p.m. on July 3 for a grass fire. Responded to a tree and grass fire reported at about 10:13 p.m. July 3. Responded to a grass fire at about 11:56 p.m. July 3 on Sisters Grove Road. Responded to a vehicle fire reported at about 1:27 a.m. July 4 in the area of 15th Street and College area.