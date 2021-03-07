Yankton County under high fire danger, no open burning advised

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No open burning is advised in Yankton County through Monday as the Fire Danger Index is high.

The Grassland Fire Danger Index is set to reach the high category beginning this afternoon and continuing through Monday when it is expected to reach the very high category.

According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, outdoor burning should be restricted to early morning or evening hours when wind speeds tend to be lower and the relative humidity is higher.