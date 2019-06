Yankton County lifts burn ban

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- A burn ban has been lifted in Yankton county. However, some gravel roads are still soft due to extensive rain and flooding. Authorities say before you burn anything, you should first consider if fire trucks can reach you if the fire gets out of control.