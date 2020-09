YANKTON, SD (KELO) — Our dry and hot weather is raising fire danger concerns in parts of KELOLAND.

Yankton County Emergency Management is reminding people to report their controlled burns to the police dispatch center, prior to starting those fires.

Emergency management says passersby have been calling 911 to report fires, requiring firefighters to respond to what turn out to be false alarms.

People who don’t pre-report their controlled burns could face a fine.