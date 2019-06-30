Motorcycle driver dies from injuries suffered in collision

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 55-year-old man driving a motorcycle has died from injuries sustained in a crash with a car in Yankton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The patrol says the 16-year-old driver of the car was westbound on state Highway 50 when she attempted a left-hand turn and collided with the eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken first to a Yankton hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Sunday.

The patrol says charges are pending against the driver of the car, who was not injured. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.

Names involved in the crash have not been released.

