Yankton company plays important role in border security

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A KELOLAND company is playing an important role in border security. Ehresmann Engineering is located in Yankton, but has been involved in border security for the last 20 years.

There are big things happening at Ehresmann Engineering in Yankton.

“We’ve been involved in border security for the last 20 years, since 1999, and we have provided RVSS, which is remote video surveillance systems, along the southern and northern border, and most of our towers are along the southern border,” Eric Taylor, with Ehresmann Engineering Business Development said.

Representative Dusty Johnson got a first hand look at just exactly how that is done.

“They’ve been doing it for years both at the southern and northern border, everybody thinks about a wall, of course a wall can be an important part of the solution, but technology, structures like this, where we are putting eyes on people who want to sneak into our country, this is a much bigger part of the solution than most people realize,” U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Taylor says this technology is another element for border security.

“It’s another tool for the border patrol agents to be able to have to remotely see the situation, and understand the situation and be able to communicate that to the agents, so it protects them a little bit more,” Taylor said.

“When I went to the border one thing that stood out clear to me is that you need a variety of solutions to really solve the problem,” Johnson said. “Everything I am seeing here today is a perfect fit for what I heard at the border when I was down there.”

The company also works on building communication towers, to provide 4G, and now even 5G.