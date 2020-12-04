Yankton Community Work Center dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota correctional facility is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At last report, the Yankton Community Work Center had 176 active cases.

That’s about 66 percent of inmates housed at the Yankton facility.

All together, more than 2,200 South Dakota inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

And some facilities have been hit harder than others.

For instance more than 9-out-of 10 inmates at the Rapid City Community Work Center have tested positive.

We’ll go beyond the numbers to see which facilities have been hit the hardest, later today on KELOLAND News.