YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of prime real estate in Yankton is being developed. Last year the city sold 8 acres of land at a discount to Paradigm Technologies. The company has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at 31st Street and Highway 81. But some community members have questions about the process. Paradigm builds high-end, lightweight, bolt-action hunting rifles. Yankton’s Community Development Director says the project filled the city’s needs.

“Yankton’s employment situation, like many communities in this part of the country, we have over 900 jobs open right now and don’t have enough people fill them, so it is kind of a win-win for us and at the time, and the commission’s decision revolved a lot round recruiting a large enough taxable property investments not requiring too many employees,” said Mingo.

But not everyone in the city is on board. two concerned citizens, a husband and wife, say certain things raised red flags for them.

“Gun manufacturing, why would you locate that next to a child’s soccer complex, a hospital, and retail space? That would be number one. Why not an industrial location where typically manufacturing places are located? That was number one. But then after it got going and we started looking into this person we just couldn’t find enough information about him,” said Ambur.

Jim Means says they sought answers about the company’s ownership but found few online or in person. They talked with city officials but felt they weren’t getting anywhere.

“But they said if you want to push this any further, you need to come to a public meeting and ask in public. I thought I was just doing my civic duty to encourage them to check into this. Evidently, they didn’t see it that way,” said Means.

Roberta and Jim Ambur feel the city is doing a multi-million dollar deal with a person they know little about. They plan to raise their concerns at tonight’s city commission meeting.

Mingo says confidentiality and trust are two basic keys to economic development. And he has confidence that despite questions, Paradigm will be a good fit for Yankton.