Yankton City Commission discussing masking options

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A handful of cities across KELOLAND now require people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now another community is looking at masking options.

Monday night, the Yankton City Commission is looking at masking options.

A work session got underway at 6:00 pm.

It will be followed by the regular meeting at 7:00 pm.

“At 6:00 let’s get a feel for what’s out there, what we should be considering, and then at 7:00 p.m. what do we want to do, how do we want to move forward,” Yankton City Commissioner Stephanie Moser said.

“We could go the route of a resolution, which basically is strongly worded language to encourage mask use, or we could go the route of an ordinance, which could potentially have an enforcement mechanism regarding mask wearing,” Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said. “We could do a number of many other things too. There’s been talk… do we focus more on an education campaign in our community so there are multiple options and tonight will really be gauging where the commission sits on this.”

Johnson says the commission wants to listen to the community to try to make the best decision for Yankton.

“I’ve had a lot of one-on-one conversations with commissioners in the last week and I know they are hearing a lot from the community and really seeking that input,” Johnson said.

“This has been a really difficult conversation, I know it is going to be very heated and a very polarizing subject to talk about tonight, but what I would encourage everyone in every community that is looking at going through this is to keep in mind that these discussions happen because we care about our citizens, we care about wanting to do what is right for our communities in the best way possible,” Moser said.