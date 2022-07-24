YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton church is soon to have an unorthodox new location: a mall.

The Restore Church in Yankton has grown in size since it launched, and now its new home will be in the Yankton Mall.

“The leadership team has been looking for spaces around the area for probably a year or two now. We started to see this problem coming before we got here, not having enough space,” pastor Jeff Mueller said.

The Restore Church will be taking over the old Christopher and Banks location at the mall. Mueller says the church’s new spot will give everyone who is a part of it a chance to be in the same place at the same time.

“We’re going to have a lot of room for a bigger worship area and a bigger kids ministry. Everything will just be bigger, bigger and better but we’re really excited,” church leader Lex Frye said.

The church is hoping that construction at this new location will be done sometime this fall.

“Right now the mall is either going to be a transition stage or a permanent stage,” Frye said.

“We got two services, we’re very excited to go back to one service. And have all of us together because we’re all meeting each other, and I’m part of the greeting team,” church member Leann Wendte said.

The Restore Church Services times are every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m.