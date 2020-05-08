Yankton businesses slowly reopening

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls isn’t the only city slowly reopening. For about a week now, Yankton businesses have been allowed to reopen.

Last Saturday, the Yankton City Commission relaxed restrictions on businesses and allowed them to reopen.

“There’s this ‘back to normal’ statement and I like to say new normal and the reason why is because, I don’t think we’re really any different than we were a month ago and a lot of people are in the same thought pattern. It’s like we still really don’t know what’s going on with this,” Paul Lowrie, owner of Big River Burrito Company said.

Lowrie says the restaurant closed its dining room and focused on take-out orders and deliveries. He’s taking things slowly to reopen.

“We started to open the dining room up and, very casually, meaning, we aren’t really calling out that there it is, you can dive in and use it. One thing we did do with the dining room is we eliminated a number of tables and chairs just to hammer home the stay further apart from each other,” Lowrie said.

Ariel Gray, the owner of GRAYinspired Boutique, says much of her business went online. Now she’s preparing to open the store tomorrow.

“Myself and then whatever employees we have here, we will be wearing masks, but we’re not going to be requiring customers to. More frequent cleaning, disinfecting, I plan to wipe the door handle down after every customer,” Gray said.

Gray says she’ll also be limiting the amount of people in the store to around five customers. She says she’s just excited to see them again.

“Although it won’t be completely normal, but it’ll be good to see people that I haven’t seen in a long time and have that interaction,” Gray said.

Lowrie says he plans to continue the delivery option at his restaurant even after reopening.