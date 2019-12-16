Yankton authorities searching for missing inmate

Authorities in Yankton are on the lookout for a missing inmate.
Michael Hillmer was placed on escape status after he left his community work site in Yankton Monday morning without authorization.
The 33-year-old is described as a white male, 5’10” and 170 pounds.
Serving sentence for aiding and abetting aggravated assault from Bon Homme County.