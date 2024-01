YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)– No travel is advised in the Yankton area, according to the Yankton Police Department (YPD).

Many roads are closed as they are blown shut and impassable.

The weather conditions are freezing and breaking snowplow equipment. Snow plows will not be out until weather conditions improve.

The YPD urges no travel. You would put your safety in danger as well as others. If your vehicle becomes stranded, the tow could cost several hundred dollars.