YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A new apartment housing complex will be coming to downtown Yankton.

On Monday, the Yankton City Commission approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help Sioux Falls-based developer, Stencil Group, build a four-story, 104-unit apartment complex north of Riverside Park. You can see renderings of the project in the photos below.

Rendering from the city of Yankton.

The project is estimated to cost about $18.2 million and the TIF will not exceed $2.3 million. Construction is projected to start in July and the building would open in the Fall of 2024.

A 2022 Yankton housing study said the estimated vacancy rate within the conventional market rate would be 1% or less for rental units.

A city memo on the project says “all indications are that there is still a substantial need for workforce housing.”