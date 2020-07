SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota may not have the most registered watercraft in the U.S. but it had a very high fatality rate in 2019.

The state had five watercraft fatalities and 57,825 registered watercraft and a fatality rate of 8.6 in 2019, according to the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistics compiled by the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety and Department of Homeland Security. The state requires all motorboats and all other boats over 12 feet in length to be registered.