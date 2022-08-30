SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning.

Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.

Xcel said that customers should be way if they receive a call asking for only one form of payment as the energy company accepts multiple options for payments. If you are past due, Xcel will contact customers via mail, not over the phone.

Before providing payment over the phone, Xcel says customers should verify the source. If there are suspicions, they recommend hanging up and contacting Customer Service via phone at 1-800-895-4999 or through your online account.