SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power last night, including homes and businesses.

It’s happened at least four times within the last month.



This is the area we’re talking about. The boundaries are Madison Street on the north, 36th Street on the South, Sycamore on the West and Powderhouse Road on the East.

KELOLAND News talked with Xcel Energy customers today who are frustrated and want answers as to why it keeps happening.

This is how people have been living…

“Every week the electricity goes out two, three hours,” Jeff Gilliland said.

In northeast Sioux Falls. At times, there are no lights, no power, no explanation.

“Not one time have I got an answer for any of this,” Jeff Gilliland said.

They say they’ve been left in the dark literally and figuratively.

Gilliland works from home and says every time the power goes out, he calls in.

“I’ve been on the phone for an hour waiting to get through and I get that’s above my paygrade don’t know what’s going on or we don’t know,” Gilliland said.

Amanda Ringling has also been affected by the power outages.

“It’s kind of frustrating, especially when you have two little ones, I have a five-year-old and a one-year-old and it’s been going out in the evenings, so just about the time we are getting them to bed and after we finish supper so we’re busy and it makes things difficult,” Ringling said.

Especially during last week’s record heat.

“It was out for almost two hours I think that time, so our upstairs bedrooms were pretty warm,” Ringling said.

KELOLAND News reached out to Xcel Energy and they did a little investigation and found out the outages are being caused by a 5,000 foot stretch of faulty underground cable.

“You think about underground cable, you got to go out there and dig the cable up, you got to get locates, so it takes a little bit longer than what it would say replacing an overhead section or a splice that might break, so this is one of those situations where we had to pinpoint where it’s at make sure we have everything identified and now we are going to work to replace that,” Xcel Energy Community Relations Manager Eric Pauli said.

But that’s going to take some time.

“We’ll do an automated phone call to our customers, let them know when the construction will start and then we’ll do another automated phone call to let them know when that work is completed,” Pauli said.

Until then, customers will keep their fingers crossed and their flashlights handy, in hopes that it doesn’t happen again.

“You just wonder what day it’s going to be for the week and it’s just so annoying,” Gilliland said.

Xcel Energy wants to remind its customers if they experience a power outage to call the hotline and report it. Electric Emergency/Lights Out Hotline 1-800-895-1999