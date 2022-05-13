SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of Xcel Energy and Northwestern Energy customers are still without power Friday.

But crews have been working feverishly around the clock to get everyone back online as soon as possible and they’re getting help from crews from out of state.

Power crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore electricity to the thousands of customers who remain in the dark after strong winds swept through the eastern half of KELOLAND Thursday.

“This is and will be a multi-day event for us,” Xcel Energy principal manager Steve Kolbeck said.

Xcel Energy principal manager Steve Kolbeck says the destructive storm Thursday night knocked out electricity to more than 35 thousand of its customers in South Dakota and Minnesota.

He says crews worked all night and through the day.

“Right now 10,500 remain without power, so we have knocked that down considerably since last night,” Kolbeck said.

Xcel says it still has about 5,300 customers in Sioux Falls without power.

Northwestern Energy is working around the clock, too.

“We’re actually in a pretty good spot as far as the overnight went we started out with about 95 hundred customers without power and by about 2 a.m., between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. we got it down to about 13 hundred customers,” Northwestern Energy spokesperson Tom Glanzer said.

Spokesperson Tom Glanzer says they’re mostly dealing with what they call spur outages or smaller ones.

“You can see right behind me there’s no alleyway in between the houses, so our crews are having to go into people’s backyards with a bucket truck and clear out lines and get things going again,” Glanzer said.

Don Jorgensen: Besides downlines, did you lose any power poles?

Glanzer: Yeah we lost about 20 power poles east of Clark and then down south by the Avon area and Yankton area we lost a pretty good stretch and west of Mitchell a pretty good stretch of poles laying on the ground those straight-line winds were just shearing things off.

Glanzer says all customers should be back online by Sunday.

Xcel Energy has mutual aid coming in from Iowa, Indiana and Colorado to help.



They remind people to avoid downed power lines so they don’t get electrocuted.

If there is an outage in your area, call your power company immediately.