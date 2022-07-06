SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another derecho storm caused plenty of power outage issues throughout South Dakota.

Xcel Energy, which provides energy services to a majority of Sioux Falls, reported 55,000 customers were impacted at some point during Tuesday’s storm. Xcel says 90% of the customers have had power restored but crews are still working.

Xcel reported more than 600 employees and contractors are in the field working to restore power.

According to its outage map, Xcel is reporting more than 4,000 are without power Wednesday morning.

Xcel said top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed power wires. Priority is also given to what will restore power to the largest number of customers most quickly.

According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association, more than 200 consumers are without power in Beadle County.

NorthWestern Energy is also reporting more than 600 are without power in Huron Wednesday morning.