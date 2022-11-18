CASPER, W.Y. (KELO) — Authorities in Wyoming have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Gracelyn Pratt stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing a black zip-up jacket, white shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

She is believed to be with 36-year-old James Martin. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 260 and 300 pounds. He was last seen driving a black, four door pickup. If you have any information, call 307-235-8278 or 911.