CHEYENNE, WY (Associated Press) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed a bill prohibiting medication abortions in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature.

The pills are already banned in 13 states with blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited access to abortion pills.

The Republican governor’s decision comes after the issue of access to abortion pills took center stage this week in a Texas court.

Wyoming’s ban on abortion pills would take effect in July, pending any legal action that could potentially delay that.