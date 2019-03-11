Local News

Wyoming-Based 'West-Mex' Chain Marks 50 With Redesign, Truck

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 12:49 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 12:49 PM CDT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming-based fast-food chain is acknowledging its roots for its 50th anniversary.
    
Taco John's has grown to nearly 400 locations in 26 states since two businessmen bought the franchise rights to a food-trailer business in 1969.
    
The "West-Mex" fast-food chain is still based in Cheyenne. For its 50th anniversary, Taco John's plans to renovate one of its Cheyenne locations.
    
New menu options, including a bigger burrito and enchiladas for dinner, are in the works, along with new logos and packaging.
    
CEO Jim Creel tells the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle the company also will introduce a food truck. Taco John's got started as a taco trailer at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1968.
    
The company employs about 250 people in Cheyenne.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


