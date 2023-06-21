BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — A World War Two Veteran in Belle Fourche turned 100 years old yesterday as the town threw him a big celebration.

Nearly 200 people attended the party as well as representatives from the offices of Governor Kristi Noem and Senator Mike Rounds.

Jack Wells got to celebrate his 100th birthday in style. Rolling up to his party in a 1923 Sedan.

The event was filled with stories and events Wells had experienced throughout his life.

“Well I was lucky to, like I said, know all the pioneers that were still alive in the 1940s. And it was you know quite a lesson to listen to those people.” World War 2 Veteran Jack Wells said

This party was two years in the making — as the big day got closer, people in the community wanted to contribute as well.

“As it got closer we had the other folks get involved and people wanted to help out and do something for him. He’s kind of a staple in the area. Everybody stepped forward and did their little part to make this thing a success.” Event Coordinator George Wilson said

Turning 100 years old comes with a lot of history and knowledge and Jack Wells is not short of it. Being around when Mount Rushmore was built on top of being a World War Two Vet. He also saw Houdini try and escape a magic trick, and now today June 20th he gets to actually have his own day here in Belle Fourche.

From a police and fire department escort to the Cowboy Band playing music, Wells’ birthday was a big hit.

“It’s been a great birthday. Belle Fourche always has appreciated the people who worked hard and tried to do things right and I did feel that I helped the community off and on. All and all, it’s just been a great life!” Wells said

The Mayor of Belle Fourche has declared June 20th Jack Wells Day going forward.