WWII fighter pilot’s mission to keep history alive

From 16 million, to just under a half million– that’s how many remaining World War II veterans are alive today. One of them is 99-year-old Claude Hone of Sioux Falls.

Hone served as a Marine fighter pilot, shooting down the enemy in many battles in the Pacific.

Claude Hone is truly a legend in these parts. This World War II hero has many other accomplishments as well.



Claude Hone has been sharing his experiences as a World War II fighter pilot for decades.



“I want to be an example to the young people, because it’s history to them, but it’s not live history. So, this is the actual guy who’s been there, done it. So that’s why I attend all these, “Hone said in June of 2014.



Often dressed in his original uniform, hat and bomber jacket, Hone brings that history to life.



After the war, Hone was the first person to have a license to sell real estate in South Dakota. He had his own real estate company for 60 years.



“Just listed a house I sold 43 years ago. He said it was time to sell,” Hone said in June of 2002.



Not only has Hone given back to his country, he continues to give back to his community.



Just this past March, Hone came to the rescue when he saw the plight of Leif Ericson day camp in Sioux Falls to spring flooding. Hone donated $5,000.



“I could not afford to go. I wanted to go so bad, but back in those days my folks could not afford to send me,” Hone said in March of 2019.



In recent years, Hone has kept busy walking, dancing and golfing.



“I have no regrets, if I had to do it all over again, I’d make the same mistakes, I always say I never made any bad mistakes in my life, but I sure made some good ones,” Hone said in February of 2014.

Unfortunately a month ago, Hone fell and hit his head. Now as he recovers from his injures, several current and former servicemen have stepped up to this “call of duty,” to help care for him every day, several times a day, in his home.

