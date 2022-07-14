UPDATED at 4:27 p.m. CT

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody.

Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison.

The pursuit ended at 1st Street and Ramm Heights.

Law enforcement says the suspects shot at authorities at least a dozen times. Seven shell casings were found just outside of the suspect’s vehicle and four more were found nearby. No injuries were reported but there is damage to law enforcement vehicles.

Walburg says there is no danger to the public and they’re investigating this as an officer-involved shooting.

UPDATED at 3:50 p.m. CT

The pursuit that started on I-29 has ended in Madison. Police currently have the road blocked off at the corner of Highland and 1st Street.

Authorities also have Egan Ave S & 1st St blocked off. Law enforcement says the subject shot at officers. A KELOLAND photographer found multiple shell casings near Egan Ave S & 1st St.

Two people were in the vehicle. One person is currently detained.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit on Interstate 29 Thursday afternoon.

During the chase, the driver went north in the southbound lanes for a time.

The vehicle was seen going the wrong way on Interstate 29 around 2:20 p.m.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt was able to get video of the troopers involved in the pursuit going after the vehicle in the northbound lanes.