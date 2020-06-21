Wrong-way crash on Twin Cities interstate kills 4, including two from South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities interstate late Saturday killed four people, including two from South Dakota, and injured one, authorities said Sunday.

The head-on collision between a Nissan Murano and GMC Terrain occurred about 9:55 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35W at 66th Street in Richfield, the State Patrol said.

Reports say the wrong-way driver in the Murano, 21-year-old Alfredo Torres, of St. Paul, was killed. Dead in the Terrain were the driver, 25-year-old Briana Vazquez, of Watertown, South Dakota; along with 28-year-old Hassan Abdulmalik, of Bloomington, and 27-year-old Tyler Fried, of Vermillion, South Dakota. A third passenger in the Terrain, 25-year-old Alaura Fried, of Lakeville, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

