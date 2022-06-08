SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-one voters at MariCar Community Center in Sioux Falls were given the wrong ballot by poll workers during Tuesday’s primary election.

According to County Auditor Ben Kyte they were given the wrong ballots. Districts 9 and 11 are located at the community center.

Kyte says they were democratic ballots, which means Amendment C was the only issue they voted on.

According to Kyte they noticed the discrepancy because there are only 8 registered democrats in one of the districts. The election resolution board, which is made up of members of both parties is meeting right now to fix the issue.

KELOLAND News will update you on this story Wednesday night on-air and online.