Writer, director, actor reflect on “Heaven to Heaven” at USF

A new musical has premiered at the University of Sioux Falls called Heaven to Heaven, and Sunday afternoon there was a performance. The general story is one many know well, but the way its told is distinct.

Heaven to Heaven is a musical, an ironic detail considering how its writer describes himself.

“I have no musical background, don’t know a B from a G, but by the grace of God and his inspiration, in three days and three nights I wrote this, and sat on a shelf for twelve and a half years, and then it was resurrected thanks to the University of Sioux falls,” writer Austin Vanderzee said.

Director Joe Obermueller explains that USF students as well as a campus pastor and alumni are in the cast.

“The medium of theater is a really great way to tell stories, and why not tell this one,” Obermueller said.

“It’s the story of Jesus, but the thing that separates it is, there’s music that walks you through his life chronologically. Every song takes you from the dream of his birth to him being twelve years old in the temple, to him teaching parables, to him being crucified, and then the resurrection,” Vanderzee said.

“I would say its Jesus’ life in its totality,” Obermueller said.

Vanderzee says he took it upon himself to fill a void.

“I wrote Heaven to Heaven because I felt there was a need. Somebody planted a seed in me…it was the superintendent at Sioux falls Christian, said to me Austin, I just wish there were more good christian musicals. Well I couldn’t think of any. And so I just decided that God put it on my heart- I would go home, I would sit down and write one,” Vanderzee said.

Obermueller says the show is bringing in people.

“We have sold way more tickets than we usually do for our fall show, so that’s been thrilling,” Obermueller said.

USF senior Drew Veurink plays Jesus.

“It’s an enormously humbling experience,” Veurink said.

Aside from playing Jesus, he’s a Christian, too.

Dan Santella: What’s it like being a Christian, and playing Jesus Christ in a play?

“It allows you to become so much closer to the character, because not only do you know him, but you believe in his words, and you believe what he did was absolutely true,” Veurink said.